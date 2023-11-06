(LEAD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning

(ATTN: UPDATES with G-Dragon's comments; CHANGES headline, photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- G-Dragon of K-pop group BIGBANG once again denied using illegal drugs as he appeared before police for his first questioning.

"I have not been involved in a drug-related crime, and I'm here to clarify that," the singer told reporters upon arrival at the Nonhyeon Police Station in Incheon, west of Seoul. "So I will undergo questioning swiftly, rather than speaking at length about it now."

The singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, also said he has not dyed or bleached his hair.

Asked if he has anything to say to his fans, he asked them "not to worry too much."

The police plan to conduct an instant drug test on him and send a sample of his urine and hair to the National Forensic Service for a more detailed examination.

They also plan to investigate Kwon's relationship with an incumbent doctor, who reportedly handed him the drugs through a hostess at a bar in Gangnam and have the singer's phone temporarily submitted to look into his call logs.

The singer was booked on Oct. 25 and later banned from leaving the country.

G-Dragon vowed to cooperate with the police probe sincerely, while denying the charges against him in a statement distributed through his lawyer on Oct. 27.

In 2011, G-Dragon was probed for drugs after he admitted to smoking marijuana but said he was unaware of the substance he had consumed. Prosecutors then dropped the case.



