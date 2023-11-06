Padres' Kim Ha-seong becomes 1st S. Korean player to win Gold Glove

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has become the first South Korean player to win a Gold Glove in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Kim won the National League Gold Glove at the utility spot, as MLB announced the winners Sunday (U.S. local time).

MLB added the utility category last year, recognizing players with defensive versatility.

For his monumental award, Kim beat out Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals, a half-Korean player who was Kim's double play partner at the World Baseball Classic in March. Edman is the 2021 NL Gold Glove winner at second base, while Betts has won six Gold Gloves in right field.



