BTS' Jungkook wins 2 MTV EMAs

11:00 November 06, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- BTS' Jungkook received two awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards, the awards' organizer has said.

Jungkook won in the Best K-pop category and clinched the Best Song for his chart-topping single "Seven," according to the announcements published on the MTV EMAs' official website.

K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER, or TXT, was selected as the Best Push Act (Best Breakthrough Artist).

The 2023 MTV EMAs, originally set for this past Sunday in Paris, were canceled amid the on-going conflict in Israel and Gaza.

view larger image BTS member Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BTS member Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

