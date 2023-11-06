BTS' Jungkook wins 2 MTV EMAs

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- BTS' Jungkook received two awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards, the awards' organizer has said.

Jungkook won in the Best K-pop category and clinched the Best Song for his chart-topping single "Seven," according to the announcements published on the MTV EMAs' official website.

K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER, or TXT, was selected as the Best Push Act (Best Breakthrough Artist).

The 2023 MTV EMAs, originally set for this past Sunday in Paris, were canceled amid the on-going conflict in Israel and Gaza.



view larger image BTS member Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)