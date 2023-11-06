S. Korea deplores N. Korea's designation of 'missile industry day'

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Monday deplored North Korea's designation of a "missile industry day" to mark its successful launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in November last year.

North Korea said Sunday it has designated Nov. 18 as "missile industry day," claiming its successful launch of the ICBM displayed the "might of a world-class nuclear power" as the strongest ICBM possessor.

"It is disappointing and deplorable that North Korea is celebrating an act that threatened not only the Republic of Korea but also the international community, while blatantly violating United Nations Security Council resolutions banning its development of ballistic missiles," Koo Byoung-sam, the ministry's spokesperson, told a press briefing.

He said the ministry will keep close tabs on North Korea's situation, without prejudging what intention Pyongyang has had for the designation.

North Korea previously marked Nov. 29 as "rocket industry day" on its 2021 calendar, but it did not celebrate the day and even omitted it from calendars starting the next year without any explanation.

Experts said the North may make a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite on the occasion of the missile industry day. Seoul's spy agency told lawmakers last week that North Korea is in the final stage of its preparations for the launch following its failed attempts in May and August.

On Nov. 18, 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test-firing of the Hwasong-17 ICBM, with his daughter, believed to be named Ju-ae, an event marking her first public appearance.



This file photo, carried by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 19, 2022, shows the North's firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile the previous day.

