S. Korea, U.S. kick off joint space forum to mark 70th alliance anniversary

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States kicked off a joint space forum Monday to discuss ways to boost space cooperation as the allies seek to expand ties beyond their longtime focus on security.

The ROK-U.S. Space Forum, set to run through Tuesday, came after South Korean President Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden committed to strengthening space communications and exploration during their summit in April.

"Having started as a military alliance with the signing of the ROK-U.S. mutual defense treaty in 1953, when the war ended, our alliance has continued to expand the horizons over the last seven decades," South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said during his opening speech.

"Today, we gather to mark a truly historic milestone in the shared journey between Korea and the United States for space, and what better moment to embark on the new frontier of outer space than on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance," he added. ROK is the acronym for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

Noting that space is "becoming increasingly militarized and weaponized," Park also called on the need for enhanced space diplomacy and international space governance.

"All of these are turning space into a giant geopolitical chessboard ... accommodating the interests and priorities of various stakeholders to ensure a safe, secure and sustainable outer space is a complex test," he said.



view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin addresses the opening ceremony of a space forum between South Korea and the United States at a Seoul hotel on Nov. 6, 2023, to discuss ways to boost cooperation in space-related policies, diplomacy, security and other areas. (Yonhap)

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg also renewed Washington's commitment to strengthen space cooperation with Seoul across various sectors, including space security, commerce and civil space exploration.

"Together we transform what was once primarily a military relationship into today's truly comprehensive global partnership," Goldberg said in his opening speech. "Simply put, our alliance is stronger than ever."

The forum brought together some 40 government officials and experts from both countries, including Chirag Parikh, the executive secretary of the White House National Space Council, and Gen. Lee Young-su, chief of staff for the South Korean Air Force, among others. Bill Nelson, the administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, also delivered a speech virtually.

The participants are expected to discuss in-depth ways for cooperation in space sustainability, enhancing space cooperation at the national security level and promoting space exploration, officials at Seoul's foreign ministry said.



view larger image U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg addresses the opening ceremony of a space forum between South Korea and the United States at a Seoul hotel on Nov. 6, 2023, to discuss ways to boost cooperation in space-related policies, diplomacy, security and other areas. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)