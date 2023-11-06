The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



JCS keeps close tabs on N. Korea's possible provocations around ICBM launch anniv.

SEOUL -- The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday it has been closely monitoring the possibility of North Korea making a third attempt to launch a spy satellite later this month in light of Pyongyang's designating an anniversary marking a test-firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Pyongyang's state media reported Sunday that North Korea has designated Nov. 18 as the "missile industry day" to commemorate the successful test launch of the Hwasong-17 ICBM last year, when leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed the North's "might" as a "world-class nuclear power."

S. Korea deplores N. Korea's designation of 'missile industry day'

SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Monday deplored North Korea's designation of a "missile industry day" to mark its successful launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in November last year.

North Korea said Sunday it has designated Nov. 18 as "missile industry day," claiming its successful launch of the ICBM displayed the "might of a world-class nuclear power" as the strongest ICBM possessor.

S. Korea, U.S., Japan to launch high-level cyber consultation group

SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan have agreed to launch a high-level cyber consultation group to come up with ways to block North Korean cyber activities that fund its missile and nuclear programs, the South's presidential office said Monday.

The decision was reached during a trilateral meeting involving Deputy National Security Adviser In Seong-hwan, U.S. deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies Anne Neuberger and deputy head of Japan's National Security Secretariat Keiichi Ichikawa in Washington on Tuesday (local time), the office said in a press release.

Prosecutors demand death penalty for suspect in grisly Busan murder

BUSAN -- Prosecutors on Monday demanded the death penalty for the suspect behind the high-profile murder in the southeastern city of Busan who allegedly committed the crime "out of curiosity about murder".

Jung Yoo-jung, 23, was indicted on charges of killing a female freelance tutor, with whom she had no personal connection, then dismembering and abandoning her body on May 26.

Yoon expected to replace several senior secretaries ahead of parliamentary elections

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to replace several senior secretaries, including those in charge of press affairs and political affairs, in line with the resignations of those preparing to run in next year's parliamentary elections, sources said Monday.

Yoon is considering promoting presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon to the position of senior secretary for press affairs to replace Kim Eun-hye, who is expected to resign next month to run for a seat in the Bundang district of Gyeonggi Province, according to the sources.

Fed's rate-pause guess is overstated: Summers

SEOUL -- The Federal Reserve's rate hike may not have come to an end given strong economic performance, although long-term neutral interest rate will come down to a 2 percent range, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said Monday.

Early this month, the Fed held its benchmark lending rate steady between 5.25 and 5.50 percent for a second consecutive time as it keeps striving to bring down inflation to its 2-percent target.

Nationwide reports spark escalating public fears of bedbugs

SEOUL -- Fears of bedbugs are spreading nationwide, with some avoiding sitting on public transportation or visiting movie theaters, amid an increasing number of reported cases of bedbug appearances and damage.

In South Korea, bedbugs were nearly brought to eradication following sweeping disinfection campaigns in the 1960s and the adoption of the powerful pesticide dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane, commonly known as DDT, in the 1970s.

S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt

CAIRO, Egypt -- A South Korean family, who fled the besieged Gaza Strip to Egypt, left for Seoul earlier this week.

The family of five, who had been living in Gaza for more than seven years, safely crossed into Egypt on Thursday via the Rafah border in an evacuation from the war-torn region. They are known to be a South Korean woman, her naturalized husband of Palestinian descent and their three children.



