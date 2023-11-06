Go to Contents
Kakao Pay remains in red in Q3

14:12 November 06, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Pay Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net loss of 8.2 billion won (US$6.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 9.5 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 9.7 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 12.4 percent to 158.9 billion won.

The operating loss was 27 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
