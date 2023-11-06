YoulchonChem 31,500 UP 2,300
LG Energy Solution 493,500 UP 91,500
HtlShilla 68,800 UP 3,800
Hanmi Science 34,550 UP 1,700
SamsungElecMech 139,400 UP 5,200
Doosan Enerbility 15,000 UP 1,020
Doosanfc 19,760 UP 2,120
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,150 UP 2,400
MS IND 17,330 UP 980
OCI Holdings 106,500 UP 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 71,600 UP 5,500
KorZinc 493,500 UP 23,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,530 UP 270
HyundaiMipoDock 80,900 UP 6,200
S-Oil 69,700 UP 2,000
LG Innotek 242,000 UP 15,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 156,400 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,100 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI WIA 55,300 UP 3,200
KumhoPetrochem 126,600 UP 4,600
DGB Financial Group 8,200 UP 220
HANWHA AEROSPACE 121,700 UP 1,700
ZINUS 18,700 UP 550
Hanchem 170,100 UP 10,000
DWS 31,950 UP 2,150
KEPCO 17,100 UP 640
SamsungSecu 39,000 UP 1,850
KG DONGBU STL 8,090 UP 370
SKTelecom 49,800 0
HyundaiElev 47,000 UP 3,400
SAMSUNG SDS 135,700 DN 1,800
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,050 UP 750
KUMHOTIRE 4,600 UP 205
HYOSUNG TNC 363,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 13,270 UP 1,140
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 506,000 UP 52,000
Handsome 20,050 UP 850
Asiana Airlines 10,400 UP 280
LOTTE SHOPPING 75,800 UP 2,200
IBK 11,580 UP 270
(MORE)
