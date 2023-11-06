YoulchonChem 31,500 UP 2,300

LG Energy Solution 493,500 UP 91,500

HtlShilla 68,800 UP 3,800

Hanmi Science 34,550 UP 1,700

SamsungElecMech 139,400 UP 5,200

Doosan Enerbility 15,000 UP 1,020

Doosanfc 19,760 UP 2,120

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,150 UP 2,400

MS IND 17,330 UP 980

OCI Holdings 106,500 UP 4,000

LS ELECTRIC 71,600 UP 5,500

KorZinc 493,500 UP 23,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,530 UP 270

HyundaiMipoDock 80,900 UP 6,200

S-Oil 69,700 UP 2,000

LG Innotek 242,000 UP 15,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 156,400 UP 6,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,100 UP 1,400

HYUNDAI WIA 55,300 UP 3,200

KumhoPetrochem 126,600 UP 4,600

DGB Financial Group 8,200 UP 220

HANWHA AEROSPACE 121,700 UP 1,700

ZINUS 18,700 UP 550

Hanchem 170,100 UP 10,000

DWS 31,950 UP 2,150

KEPCO 17,100 UP 640

SamsungSecu 39,000 UP 1,850

KG DONGBU STL 8,090 UP 370

SKTelecom 49,800 0

HyundaiElev 47,000 UP 3,400

SAMSUNG SDS 135,700 DN 1,800

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,050 UP 750

KUMHOTIRE 4,600 UP 205

HYOSUNG TNC 363,000 DN 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 13,270 UP 1,140

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 506,000 UP 52,000

Handsome 20,050 UP 850

Asiana Airlines 10,400 UP 280

LOTTE SHOPPING 75,800 UP 2,200

IBK 11,580 UP 270

