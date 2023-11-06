Yoon instructs officials to keep breaking down 'wall' between people, gov't

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed senior officials Monday to keep breaking down the "wall" between the people and the government by strengthening communication with those in the field, his office said.

Yoon gave the instruction during his weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at his office, after being briefed on what each ministry has been doing to increase communication with people in the field, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

"Senior Cabinet officials, including ministers, should continue to strengthen direct communication with people in the public livelihood field and do their best to break down the wall between the people and the government," Yoon was quoting as telling Han.

The president has repeatedly told government officials in recent weeks to go out and connect with the people while listening to their needs.

Yoon has also sought to increase communication with the public by holding meetings in a town hall format.

During a Cabinet meeting last week, Yoon was quoted as saying the people sense a "massive concrete wall" between senior government officials and the people, which "doesn't look like it will be broken down even if an atomic bomb explodes."

"They desperately wish for their breaths and voices to at least partially be delivered by opening even the slightest crack in that wall," he was quoted as saying.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during the opening ceremony to mark this year's convention of small business owners and self-employed workers at the KINTEX exhibition center in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

