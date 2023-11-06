Seoul, Gimpo mayors meet amid proposal to integrate 2 cities

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The mayors of Seoul and the adjacent city of Gimpo held a meeting Monday to discuss the ruling party's proposal to integrate Gimpo as part of the metropolitan city.

The first official meeting between Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Gimpo Mayor Kim Byung-soo on the integration proposal was held at Seoul City Hall at Kim's request, according to city officials.

The ruling People Power Party has recently proposed a controversial merger, suggesting that Gimpo, a city northwest of Seoul with a population of about 490,000, become part of the capital.

The Gimpo municipal government is in favor of becoming part of Seoul, but the proposal also faced criticism that the ruling party is trying to bolster voter support ahead of the general elections in April.

During the meeting, the Gimpo mayor said that the proposed integration could lead to mutual growth and synergy, particularly through the potential development of a Yellow Sea port and the Gimpo sections of the Han River.

The Seoul mayor emphasized the need for an accurate and objective analysis of the proposal.

The two mayors also agreed to form a joint study group to fundamentally delve into the effects and consequences of the integration.

"The most important thing in the process of potentially integrating Gimpo into Seoul is the input from the citizens," Oh said. "Any discussion should be based on agreement and understanding from both residents of Gimpo and Seoul."



view larger image Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (L) and Gimpo Mayor Kim Byung-soo pose for a photo ahead of a meeting at Seoul City Hall on Nov. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

