Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Kiwoom Securities Q3 net profit up 64.4 pct to 204.1 bln won

16:54 November 06, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Securities Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 204.1 billion won (US$157.3 million), up 64.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 271.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 179.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 21.4 percent to 2.1 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 155.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK