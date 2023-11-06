The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



(LEAD) Seoul shares bask in record daily advance after short selling ban

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks surged by the sharpest-ever rise of 5.6 percent Monday as the country reimposed a ban on stock short selling to crack down on illegal market practices by global investment banks. The local currency sharply rose against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) soared 134.03 points, or 5.66 percent, to close at 2,502.37, extending its winning streak to a fourth day. Tech and battery-related stocks led the overall market advance.



(LEAD) S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite

SEOUL -- North Korea appears to have been receiving technical assistance from Russia over the launch of a military spy satellite, and there is a "very high" chance for the North to press ahead with it once the country completes fixing technical glitches, South Korea's unification minister said Monday.

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho made the remark during a meeting with a group of reporters amid speculation that North Korea is in the final stage of its preparations to make a third attempt to put a military spy satellite into orbit after its failed attempts in May and August.



(LEAD) Nationwide reports spark escalating public fears of bedbugs

SEOUL -- Fears of bedbugs are spreading nationwide, with some avoiding sitting on public transportation or visiting movie theaters, amid an increasing number of reported cases of bedbug appearances and damage.

In South Korea, bedbugs were nearly brought to eradication following sweeping disinfection campaigns in the 1960s and the adoption of the powerful pesticide dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane, commonly known as DDT, in the 1970s.



S. Korea launches task forces on price management to curb inflation

SEOUL -- South Korea has launched task forces under several ministries to beef up the monitoring of prices of key food and other major items and to implement necessary measures swiftly as part of efforts to bring inflation under control, officials said Monday.

The establishment of the entities, led by vice ministers of each ministry, came as South Korea is struggling with high-flying inflation. Overall consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, accelerated in October for the third consecutive month to rise 3.8 percent on-year.



Top regulator defends stock short selling ban, blasts banks for excessive interest income

SEOUL -- The head of South Korea's financial regulator on Monday defended a ban on stock short selling, saying the measure is aimed at restoring a level playing field for retail investors.

Lee Bok-hyun, head of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), made the remark a day after financial authorities voted to temporarily suspend short selling through June 2024. The move went into effect earlier in the day.



Season's 1st cold snap alerts issued for Seoul

SEOUL -- The season's first cold wave alerts were issued Monday in parts of Seoul and the central inland area, as temperatures are expected to plunge by more than 10 C overnight.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said cold wave alerts would take effect at 9 p.m. for Seoul's northeastern and northwestern regions, numerous areas in Gyeonggi Province, and sections of Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Provinces. These are the first such alerts in the ongoing autumn season.

