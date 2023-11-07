Unification minister calls on China to enable N. Korean defectors to decide country of choice

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho renewed calls Monday for China to help North Korean defectors move to a country of their choice and ensure their human rights are protected based on the "international norm."

Kim made the remarks in a keynote speech read out by an aide to him at a forum amid concerns about reports that Chinese authorities repatriated hundreds of North Korean escapees against their wishes last month.

"I strongly urge the Chinese government for its coordination so that North Korean defectors in China can be protected of their human rights based on the international norm and be able to travel to the country that they desire," he said in the speech for the Korea Global Forum co-hosted by the unification ministry and the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"I believe that the solidarity and cooperation of the international community will be of great help in resolving these issues," he added.

The minister reaffirmed Seoul's position that it will accommodate "all defectors" who wish to come to the South.

"I would like to use this opportunity to reiterate the ROK government's stance that no defectors should be forcibly repatriated to North Korea against their free will," he said. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

Kim, in addition, highlighted Seoul's commitment to achieving the denuclearization of North Korea and fostering peace on the Korean Peninsula through "dialogue and cooperation."

But he said that Pyongyang is taking advantage of the "current international turmoil and factional divisions" to undermine peace endeavors.

"The North is strengthening its ties with China and Russia in order to disrupt the international coordination system for North Korea's denuclearization," he said.

Kim also pointed out the need to create a "strategic environment" where the North has no choice but to return to denuclearization negotiations.

"I have no doubt that if we continue to pressure and sanction North Korea with the unilateral action of the international community with its solid international coordination system, North Korea will have no other option but to change," he said.

He warned that if the North makes a "wrong decision," South Korea will "immediately and decisively" deter its actions through trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan.



view larger image Experts discuss Korean Peninsula issues at the Korea Global Forum jointly hosted by the unification ministry and the Center for Strategic and International Studies at CSIS headquarters in Washington on Nov. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

