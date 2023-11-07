Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Celltrion Q3 net profit up 32.6 pct to 221.2 bln won

09:11 November 07, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 221.2 billion won (US$169.9 million), up 32.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 25.2 percent on-year to 267.6 billion won. Sales increased 4.1 percent to 672.3 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 187.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK