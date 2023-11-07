Culture ministry to showcase S. Korean craftwork at Downtown Design Dubai

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The culture ministry said Tuesday it will participate in a leading design platform in the Middle East to promote Korean craftwork this week.

The Downtown Design Dubai, set to take place for three days starting Wednesday, showcases design products and craftwork by some 250 design brands from the region and beyond.

The ministry will display 26 pieces of craftwork by six renowned artists: Kim Joon-yong, Yoo Ji-an, Sohn Dae-un, William Lee, Cho Sung-ho and Huh Sang-wook.

Glassblowing artist Kim was selected as one of the finalists for the Loewe Craft Prize in 2017. Yoo's Moon Jar was given as a state gift to U.S. President Joe Biden by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The ministry has worked on participating in the fair since President Yoon's state visit to the United Arab Emirates in January. It marked the first state visit by a South Korean leader there since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1980.

The ministry said it will continue to help promote Korean artists by participating in fairs and exhibitions in the region and offering them effective trade counseling services.



view larger image Yoo Ji-an's The Moon_Pearl 65 is shown in this photo provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Nov. 7, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

