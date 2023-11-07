Jungkook's 'Seven' certified platinum in U.S.

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- "Seven," a megahit song by BTS' Jungkook, has received platinum certification in the United States.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) revealed the certification on its website Monday (U.S. time), recognizing the song for achieving more than 1 million certified units in sales and streams.

The awards range from gold certification (500,000 units) to platinum (1 million units), multi-platinum (2 million units) and diamond (10 million units).

The certified units are counted based on physical and digital album sales, digital downloads and audio and video streams.

"Seven," released on July 14, became the fastest song to hit 1 billion streams on the global music streaming platform Spotify last month.

The BTS breakout star received the Best Song for "Seven" at the MTV Europe Music Awards earlier this week.



view larger image Jungkook, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, is seen in this photo, provided by BigHit Music on July 25, 2023, for his first solo single "Seven." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

