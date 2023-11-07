FM Park holds phone talks with Vatican's top diplomat

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin has spoken by phone with the top diplomat of the Vatican to discuss bilateral relations, the Korean Peninsula and other regional issues, Park's office said Tuesday.

Speaking to Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's secretary for relations with states, on Monday, Park expressed hope that the two sides will strengthen cooperation for Seoul's successful hosting of the World Youth Day in 2027.

Seoul was picked as the host city for the Catholic event in August, becoming the second Asian country to organize the event after the Philippines in 1995.

Gallagher said the Vatican wishes to have continued interest in relations with South Korea and called for having more high-level exchanges.

Park thanked the Vatican for its constant attention to and support for issues relating to the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry said.



