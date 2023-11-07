Olympic fencing medalist banned from leaving country over suspected collusion in ex-fiance's alleged fraud

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Police have banned Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee from leaving the country as part of an investigation into suspicions that she could be an accomplice in alleged fraud by her former fiance, officials said Tuesday.

The overseas travel ban was imposed on Nam on Monday, according to the Seoul Songpa Police Station.

Nam underwent about 10 hours of questioning Monday over her alleged collusion in her former fiance Jeon Cheong-jo's alleged fraud crimes and police plan to call her in again for another round of questioning if necessary, according to officials.

Nam, the silver medalist in women's foil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has denied the suspicion of being an accomplice in Jeon's alleged crimes, claiming that she was a victim.

Jeon was put under arrest Friday on multiple fraud charges, about two weeks after Nam publicly introduced the person as her fiance from a wealthy family. Nam ended the relationship later after revelations that Jeon was legally a woman and had been convicted multiple times for fraud.

Jeon is now charged with swindling 2.6 billion won (US$2 million) from 20 people, and one of the victims filed the complaint against Nam, the official said.



view larger image Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee (L) leaves Songpa Police Station in Seoul in the early hours of Nov. 7, 2023, after undergoing questioning regarding her suspected involvement in alleged fraud by her former fiance, Jeon Cheong-jo. (Yonhap)



