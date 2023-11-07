Go to Contents
GS Retail Q3 net income up 79.1 pct to 71.9 bln won

13:34 November 07, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 71.9 billion won (US$55 million), up 79.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 126.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 87.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.5 percent to 3.09 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 73.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
