Prospects divided on ex-PPP leader's possible new party

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Amid the looming possibility of a new political party led by Lee Jun-seok, a former estranged leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), prospects are divided on its potential outcome and impact on the upcoming general elections next April.

Last week, the PPP decided to lift the membership suspension imposed on Lee over allegations of sexual bribery and an attempted cover-up, endorsing one of the first reform measures recommended by its innovation committee.

Despite what the PPP calls a move toward "unity," Lee has shown reluctance and hinted at the possibility of forming a new party by joining forces with Yoo Seong-min, a former four-term lawmaker who is known as a key critic of President Yoon Suk Yeol within the PPP.

"If we establish a new party, our primary goal should naturally be to secure the maximum number of seats," Lee said in a news interview on Monday. "There would be no insurmountable obstacles on forming a new party."

Supporters of Yoo and Lee believe that the two figures have a support base that the PPP currently lacks, and could potentially serve as a deciding factor in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

There is also the possibility of the envisioned new party attracting some of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers who are not aligned with the party's leader, Lee Jae-myung.

Rep. Lee Sang-min of the DP, a five-term lawmaker and one of the veteran lawmakers in the so-called non-Lee faction, hinted on Tuesday at the possibility of joining Lee's new party.

"I believe the time is approaching when I need to carefully consider my path and make a decision," Lee said in an interview with a local radio station, expressing his openness to considering any situation.

However, a significant portion of the PPP holds the view that the envisioned new party may not have a substantial impact or even encroach on votes from the opposition bloc.

"The aftermath of the new party may not be significant. There will likely be no incumbent lawmakers defecting to the new party," said an official of the PPP on the condition of anonymity.



view larger image Lee Jun-seok, a former leader of the ruling People Power Party, enters a building in the southern port city of Busan on Nov. 4, 2023, for talks with his supporters. (Yonhap)

