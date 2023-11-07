Gov't calls off plan to ban disposable cups at cafes, restaurants

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The environment ministry on Tuesday called off a plan to ban disposable cups at cafes and restaurants while also extending the grace period for another ban on plastic straws at cafes, officials said Tuesday.

The ministry's announcement came ahead of the scheduled expiration of the grace periods in November for the bans on disposable cups at eateries and cafes, as well as the use of plastic cups and bags at convenience stores and cafes.

A violation would have resulted in a fine of up to 3 million won (US$2,292) after the end of the grace period.

Under the revisions, cafes and restaurants are no longer prohibited from serving beverages in single-use paper or plastic cups to dine-in customers.

Until further notice, law enforcement will not be conducted on the use of plastic straws and bags at cafes and convenience stores, according to the revisions.

The government had previously introduced these environment regulations to fight drastic increases in plastic and other disposable waste.

The latest decision is expected to draw condemnation from environmentalists as well as opposition criticism that it may be intended to bolster voter support ahead of the general elections in April.

The environment ministry said the decision was made in consideration of the difficulties faced by small merchants amid rising inflation and interest rates.

"It's not right for the government to impose additional burdens on small merchants and the self-employed already hurt by rising raw material and living prices and difficult economic conditions," Vice Environment Minister Lim Sang-jun said in a briefing.

The vice minister explained that banning disposable cups is forcing cafe owners to employ dishwashers at additional costs, while paper straws, an alternative to plastic ones, are less customer-friendly despite being 2.5 times more expensive.



view larger image Stacks of paper cups are seen on a table at a restaurant in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

