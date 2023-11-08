Financial conglomerates' capital adequacy improves in H1

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Financial conglomerates' capital adequacy ratio improved in the first half of this year, as a new accounting rule helped their insurance units solidify capital structure, data showed Wednesday.
The average capital adequacy ratio of seven financial conglomerates -- Samsung, Hanwha, Mirae Asset, Kyobo, Hyundai Motor, DB and DaouKiwoom -- stood at 196.6 percent as of June, compared with 187.6 percent six months ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The tally is a version where risk-weighted assets were reflected in the capital adequacy ratio.
When the risk-weighted assets were not reflected, the adequacy ratio was 190.7 percent as of June, the FSS said.
