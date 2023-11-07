Go to Contents
Krafton Q3 net income down 6.5 pct to 211.6 bln won

15:49 November 07, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 211.6 billion won (US$161.8 million), down 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 30.9 percent on-year to 189.3 billion won. Sales increased 3.8 percent to 450.3 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 125.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
