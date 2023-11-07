Twins' speedsters ready to roll after long layoff

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The LG Twins stole more bags than any other team in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in the regular season this year with 166, 33 more than the runner-up, Doosan Bears. They have plenty of speed to burn.

But on the eve of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz on Monday, Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb said he would pick his spots and send his runners more conservatively than in the regular season.



Shin Min-jae, the Twins' leader in steals in the regular season, is pretending he didn't hear that.

"I'll be ready to run at any moment," Shin told reporters Tuesday before Game 1 of the best-of-seven series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. "I will have to stay prepared, so that I could take off whenever the team needs me to go."

Shin swiped a career-high 37 bags this year, finishing just two behind Jung Soo-bin of the Bears for second overall in the league. He was one of four Twins with at least 20 steals this year. The Twins also stole 33 bags against the Wiz in their 16 regular season meetings -- more than against any other opponent.

One variable could be the weather. The mercury is expected to fall close to zero in the evening hours, which would increase injury risks for base runners.



"Everyone will be playing in the same conditions, and so we just have to make sure we keep moving in the dugout and stay warm," Shin said. "As long as we stay heated, we'll be fine."

Shin enjoyed the best year of his career at age 27. He played in a career-high 122 games, and his 37 steals, 78 hits and 47 runs were all personal-best marks, too.

Shin is now facing the biggest games of his life, but he said he didn't have any butterflies in his stomach.

"It feels the same as the regular season. I guess I will feel the difference once the game starts," Shin said with a smile. "I haven't done anything special to prepare for these games. I am taking the same approach as the regular season."

The Twins, by virtue of having the best regular season record, earned a bye to the Korean Series. They haven't played since their regular season finale on Oct. 15.

Shin said he used that time off wisely, trying to heal his banged-up body and refuel his tank for the Korean Series.

"I felt pretty good during our scrimmages," Shin said. "I think the extra rest really helped. I liked the way I swung the bat and the way my body rotated."



Another speedster who could wreak havoc on the base paths is Moon Sung-ju, who swiped a career-high 24 bags to finish 10th overall. His previous personal best was only nine.

The 26-year-old said he didn't feel rusty following an extended layoff.

"I've been waiting for this day for a long time," Moon said. "I feel like I am ready to go. My goal is not to make any mistakes on defense and base paths. As long as I don't hurt the team, I think we'll be in a good spot."

With the Twins trying to win their first title since 1994, Moon and his teammates will be under immense pressure from their famously passionate fan base to deliver the goods this time.

Moon said he wasn't all that bothered by it.

"Obviously, our fans really want us to win, and they really care about the team," Moon said. "All I can think of right now is to do the best I can and try to live up to their expectations."



