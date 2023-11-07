Twins skipper vows 'aggressive' baseball in crucial Korean Series opener

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- In the history of the Korean Series, the team that won the opening game has gone on to win the title nearly 75 percent of the time.

With that fact not lost on him, LG Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb said his team will play "an aggressive style of baseball" against the KT Wiz in Game 1 on Tuesday.



view larger image LG Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb speaks to reporters before Game 1 of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

"The first game here will be really important," Youm said in his pregame media scrum at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. "The important goals here will be to score the first run and win the first game. And once we accomplish that, then I think some pressure will be off the shoulders of our players, especially the hitters."

Over the past 39 Korean Series -- not counting the 1982 series, when Game 1 ended in a tie -- the Game 1 winners have won 29 titles. In addition, the team that opened the scoring in Game 1 went on to win that contest 70 percent of the time. And the team that scored first in Game 1 ended up winning the title 27 times over the past 40 Korean Series.



The Twins will have all the pressure on their side, as they are trying to win their first championship since 1994. The Wiz, meanwhile, last won a title in 2021, and weren't really expected to be here after falling to last place in early June.

Youm said his pregame message centered on having the right mindset.

"These guys here are really desperate to win, and I said they should not be passive or hesitant on the field," Youm said. "I asked them to stay calm and composed at the same time."

Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul made a slight lineup change from the order that produced three straight wins against the NC Dinos after two losses in the previous round.



No. 8 hitter Bae Jung-dae moved up to No. 6 spot for Tuesday. He batted 4-for-7 against the Twins' Game 1 starter, Casey Kelly, during the regular season.

"Bae Jung-dae handled Kelly really well, we even thought about putting him in the No. 2 spot," Lee said. "But Hwang Jae-gyun has been swinging the bat well there, and I think it would have put too much pressure on Jung-dae."

Wiz's starter, Ko Young-pyo, only managed a 7.36 ERA in four regular season starts against the Twins this year, his worst ERA against any opponent.

Lee, a former pitcher himself, said he didn't have any specific message for Ko before the game.

"I am sure he's got a lot on his mind, because he's been struggling against the Twins since late last year," Lee said. "Rather than having the manager being in his ears, I'll let him figure things out with the catcher. Of course, the longer he can pitch, the better it is for us."



