Venezuelan ace Cuevas looking to push Wiz's lead in Korean Series vs. Twins

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- After stunning the LG Twins in the opening game of the Korean Series on Tuesday, the KT Wiz will turn to their postseason hero William Cuevas for Game 2 on Wednesday.

The Twins will counter with right-hander Choi Won-tae.

Cuevas saved the Wiz's season in his previous outing last Friday. With the Wiz trailing the NC Dinos 2-1 in the best-of-five series, Cuevas started Game 4 on three days' rest and tossed six shutout innings, while giving up just one hit, in an 11-2 Wiz victory.



view larger image KT Wiz starter William Cuevas pitches against the NC Dinos during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

In five career postseason outings, Cuevas has a 2.84 ERA over 25 1/3 innings.

Cuevas, though, had trouble against the Twins during the regular season. He had an ugly 11.45 ERA in three starts against them, after allowing 14 runs on 21 hits, including two homers, in only 11 innings.

Moon Bo-gyeong had both of those homers off Cuevas. Kim Hyun-soo batted 4-for-7 against the right-hander, while three others recorded at least three hits against Cuevas.

On facing his nemesis, Cuevas told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, "This is another atmosphere. We'll see how everything goes. I'm ready and I cannot wait for it. This is going to be a pretty fun series."

Choi Won-tae, who joined them in a midseason trade from the Kiwoom Heroes, went 9-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 26 starts for the two clubs.

Choi faced the Wiz once in the regular season, and allowed two runs on five hits in three innings on Sept. 5.

Park Byung-ho, Choi's one-time teammate on the Heroes, homered off Choi in that game.

In his postseason career, Choi has a 9.50 ERA in 13 appearances covering 18 innings. This will be Choi's sixth career Korean Series appearance, after one in 2019 and four in 2022, all with the Heroes.



view larger image In this file photo from Sept. 5, 2023, LG Twins starter Choi Won-tae pitches against the KT Wiz during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)