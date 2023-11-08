N. Korea slams Japan's wastewater release from Fukushima power plant

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday lambasted Japan over the third phase of its treated wastewater discharge from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The third phase of the discharge kicked off last Thursday and is scheduled to continue through Nov. 20, according to Japanese media reports, estimating the total discharge amount at 7,800 tons, almost the same amount as that of the first and second phases in August and October, respectively.

"There is no reason for Japan to reject the world's strong demand for it to accept a long-term and effective international inspection policy if it is proud," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary.

The North also lashed out at the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is monitoring the discharge, claiming it has neither "expertise" nor "fairness" in dealing with the treated wastewater release.



view larger image This Kyodo News file photo shows treated wastewater tanks at the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)