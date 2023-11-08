Season's first ice, frost seen in Seoul amid cold snap

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The first ice and frost of the season was observed in Seoul on Wednesday as winter-like cold continued across the country.

Temperatures in Seoul dropped to as low as 1.8 C, leading to the season's first ice formation, which was 20 days later than last year as the country experienced unusually warm weather before cold hit this week.

Ice can be formed even if temperatures are above the freezing point because official temperatures are taken from an instrument screen installed about 1 meter above ground. Ground temperatures are usually lower than official temperatures.

The first frost was observed in Seoul and Suwon, south of the capital, about 11 days later than in previous years. The central city of Cheongju, along with the southern cities of Gwangju, Daegu and Jeonju, also witnessed the first frost this fall.

Temperatures plunged below zero in many regions, with Daegwallyeong Pass, a mountainous region in eastern South Korea, and Cheongsong County in North Gyeongsang Province seeing temperatures drop to minus 4.6 C this morning.

Parts of North Chungcheong and Gyeonggi provinces also recorded subzero temperatures of minus 3.3 C and minus 3.1 C, respectively.



view larger image In this photo provided by the Seoraksan National Park Office, hoarfrost coats trees at the peak of Mount Seorak in Gangwon Province on Nov. 7, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The daily lows in other major cities recorded 3 C in Incheon, 1.4 in Daejeon, 3.6 in Gwangju and 8.1 in Busan as of 8 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to creep up during the day to the level of average years, with the highest temperature ranging from 14 to 20 C in the daytime. Some regions will see temperatures vary by up to 15 C day and night, as it warms up during the day.

The weekend will be met by even more frigid cold, with the temperatures forecast to drop after it rains from Thursday afternoon until early Friday, bringing cold air from the North southward.

The morning lows are expected to hover around minus 3 C to 7 C, and the temperatures during the day will range from 6 to 17 C.

