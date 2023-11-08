The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



S. Korea excluded from U.S. 'monitoring list" for FX policy for 1st time since 2016

WASHINGTON -- The United States has taken South Korea off its list of countries to monitor for their foreign exchange policies, a Treasury Department report showed Tuesday, marking the Asian country's first exclusion in more than seven years.

The department released the semiannual Report to Congress on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the United States following its June report. South Korea had been included on the list since April 2016.



Seoul Metro management, labor to hold last-minute talks ahead of strike

SEOUL -- Labor and management of Seoul Metro, the operator of the capital's subway service, are set to hold last-minute negotiations over manpower reduction on Wednesday, one day before a strike threatened by its unionized workers.

The final talks are to begin at the company headquarters in eastern Seoul at 3 p.m., Seoul Metro officials said, following the breakdown of 10 previous rounds of negotiations held since July.



(2nd LD) S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

SEOUL -- South Korea logged a current account surplus for the fifth straight month in September on the back of a widened trade surplus and increased dividend income from overseas, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$5.42 billion in September, following the surplus of $4.98 billion the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).



Yoon's approval rating rises to 37 percent: Yonhap News survey

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating increased to 37 percent from a month ago, according to a survey conducted jointly by Yonhap News Agency and Yonhap News TV on Wednesday.

The survey also showed that the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) would secure 33 percent and 32 percent of the vote, respectively, if the parliamentary elections scheduled for next April were held tomorrow.



N. Korea warns of 'fire shower,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign

SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday condemned a decision by South Korea's Constitutional Court to strike down a ban on the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, threatening to launch a "fire shower" and warning of military clashes similar to those in the Middle East and Europe.

In September, the Constitutional Court ruled that a ban on the cross-border leaflet campaign stipulated in the revised Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act is unconstitutional, saying it excessively restricts the right to freedom of expression.



Blinken to arrive in S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance

SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for talks on North Korea, alliance and regional issues, amid growing concerns over the North's closer military ties with Russia.

Blinken is expected to arrive at the U.S. Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul, late at night, flying in from Tokyo where he attended a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministerial meeting.



Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold meeting in Seoul this week: sources

SEOUL -- The defense ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan are expected to hold a trilateral meeting in Seoul later this week, sources said Wednesday, amid efforts to strengthen their security cooperation against North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.

Consultations have been under way to arrange the tripartite talks in time for U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's visit to South Korea for the annual bilateral defense ministerial talks with his new South Korean counterpart, Shin Won-sik, slated for Monday, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.



S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold 1st working-level talks on space security

SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan on Wednesday held their first trilateral working-level talks on ways to boost cooperation in space security, as a follow-up to the August summit among the leaders of the three countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The inaugural dialogue was led by officials from the foreign ministries of South Korea and Japan, and the U.S. State Department, as well as those from the White House Space Council and other related government agencies, the ministry said.



Season's first ice, frost seen in Seoul amid cold snap

SEOUL -- The first ice and frost of the season was observed in Seoul on Wednesday as winter-like cold continued across the country.

Temperatures in Seoul dropped to as low as 1.8 C, leading to the season's first ice formation, which was 20 days later than last year as the country experienced unusually warm weather before cold hit this week.



Seoul shares almost flat late Wed. morning after opening higher

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Wednesday morning after opening higher in line with overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had dipped 1.09 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,442.87 as of 11:20 a.m.

