PM meets with vice foreign ministers of 6 Central American nations for Expo bid

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with vice foreign ministers from six Central American countries Wednesday to rally support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and strengthen bilateral ties, his office said.

Han held the meeting with visiting officials from El Salvador, Belize, Costa Rica, the Republic of Dominica, Guatemala and Honduras. The officials are on a visit to attend a forum and roundtable to enhance bilateral trade and cooperation.

During the meeting, Han requested support for South Korea's bid to host the Expo in its southeastern city of Busan. The host of the mega event will be decided by a vote among member states of the Bureau International des Expositions in late November.

Han mentioned that the quadrennial event would serve as an opportunity to share South Korea's experience in economic development with the global community and further establish sustainable partnerships with Central American nations.

The prime minister also emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation not only between the governments but also within the private sector, expressing hope for more local companies to contribute their expertise to the development of Central American nations.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C) holds a meeting with vice foreign ministers from six Central American countries in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023, in this photo provided by Han's office. (Yonhap)

