Shinsegae International Q3 net income down 84.1 pct to 2.6 bln won

13:53 November 08, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 2.6 billion won (US$2 million), down 84.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 6 billion won, down 75.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 18.5 percent to 315.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 35.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
