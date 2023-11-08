Yoon names new nominee for Supreme Court chief justice

By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday named Cho Hee-dae, a former Supreme Court justice, as the new chief of the highest court, his office said.
The nomination comes a month after the opposition-controlled National Assembly rejected Yoon's previous pick for Supreme Court chief justice, Lee Gyun-ryong, marking the first such rejection in 35 years.
Cho's appointment will also be subject to parliamentary approval after a confirmation hearing.
