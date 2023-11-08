Yoon to attend APEC summit in San Francisco next week

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit San Francisco next week to attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, his office said Wednesday.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee will depart next Wednesday for a three-day visit to San Francisco, during which the president will attend a summit of the 21-member APEC forum and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told a press briefing.

The president will then return to Seoul on Nov. 18 before departing again on Nov. 20 to pay a four-day state visit to London at the invitation of King Charles III.

The visit will come as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of relations this year.

From London, Yoon will head to Paris on Nov. 23 to make a final pitch for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.

During a three-day stay, Yoon plans to meet with delegates of the Bureau International des Expositions, the body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, to seek their support ahead of the Nov. 28 vote that will decide the host of the 2030 event.

The deputy national security adviser also announced the dates of Yoon's upcoming state visit to the Netherlands, saying it will take place on Dec. 12 and 13.

view larger image This file photo provided by the presidential office shows President Yoon Suk Yeol. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)