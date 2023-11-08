The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



Yoon to attend APEC summit in San Francisco next week

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit San Francisco next week to attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, his office said Wednesday.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee will depart next Wednesday for a three-day visit to San Francisco, during which the president will attend a summit of the 21-member APEC forum and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told a press briefing.



(LEAD) KEPCO to raise power prices for big firms, sell assets amid mounting losses

SEOUL -- The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), the dominant electricity supplier in the nation, said Wednesday it will increase power prices for big companies and sell some of its assets as it is struggling with mounting losses.

KEPCO said, however, it will freeze electricity prices for households and small and medium-sized firms amid concerns about high inflation.



Yoon names new nominee for Supreme Court chief justice

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday named Cho Hee-dae, a former Supreme Court justice, as the new chief of the highest court, his office said.

The nomination comes a month after the opposition-controlled National Assembly rejected Yoon's previous pick for Supreme Court chief justice, Lee Gyun-ryong, marking the first such rejection in 35 years.



(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign

SEOUL -- North Korea threatened Wednesday to "pour a shower of shells" into South Korea over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets in the latest bellicose rhetoric amid lingering tensions on the divided peninsula.

In September, South Korea's Constitutional Court struck down a law banning the cross-border leaflet campaign, saying it excessively restricts the right to freedom of expression.



(LEAD) Seoul shares fall amid lingering woes over short selling ban

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended lower Wednesday amid lingering woes over the country's ban on short selling. The local currency fell against the greenback.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 22.34 points, or 0.91 percent, to close at 2,421.62.



Main opposition party adopts outlawing dog meat consumption as official party policy

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) decided Wednesday to adopt a ban on dog meat consumption as an official party policy and seek to pass related legislation through the National Assembly within this month.

The decision was unanimously reached in a general meeting of party lawmakers, said Rep. Yoon Young-deok, the DP's floor spokesperson.



(LEAD) N. Korea slams upcoming S. Korea visit by Blinken, Austin

SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday denounced upcoming visits to Seoul by top U.S. officials, branding them as a "field inspection" by "warmongers."

The North's criticism came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to arrive here later in the day for talks on North Korea, the alliance and regional issues, amid growing concerns over the North's closer military ties with Russia.

