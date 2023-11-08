Unflappable young reliever thrives in 1st KBO postseason

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Pitching in his first postseason in South Korean baseball at 22, KT Wiz reliever Son Dong-hyun has been virtually unhittable.

The right-hander threw two perfect innings Tuesday night to help the Wiz defeat the LG Twins 3-2 in Game 1 of the Korean Series. Son took care of the seventh and eighth innings, and was credited with the win after the Wiz scored the go-ahead run in the top ninth and fellow reliever Park Yeong-hyun worked a clean bottom ninth for the save.

Son was voted the MVP of the previous series against the NC Dinos, after appearing in all five games and tossing seven shutout innings. He only allowed three hits while recording a win and a hold.

Through it all, the cherubic pitcher has been shrugging off the kind of stress that often accompanies high-stakes postseason games.



"Before I took the mound, I was a nervous wreck. But once I stood on the hill, I was pretty calm," Son told reporters before Game 2 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. "I took a look around the stadium and saw the stands full of fans. That's when it hit me that I've finally made it here. I felt like I was such a blessed baseball player to be pitching on this stage."

It's not often that an athlete that young has that type of big-picture perspective. In most cases, youngsters are just busy trying to get their bearings in a stressful situation like that.

And Son and the rest of the Wiz had to play in a hostile environment at Jamsil. The game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 23,750 fans, and almost all of them were Twins fans. Whereas fans of the home team mostly occupy the first base side of the field and some part of the outfield, Twins fans took over virtually every part of Jamsil on Monday. When their chants rained down on the field, it created surround sound in the middle of the field.

It could have been intimidating for most athletes, but Son is not one of them.



"I was just fired up to see that many people here," Son said. "It doesn't matter if they are LG fans or their fans outnumber our fans. I just enjoyed the fact that I was playing in a packed house."

Some athletes say they don't really hear the crowd noise when they're locked in during a game. Son said he did hear people's chants for his opposing team, but that didn't really bother him.

"At the end of the day, these fans were cheering for the game," Son said. "That's how I looked at it. So I was able to stay focused and not feel intimidated."

Son is firmly in the circle of trust for manager Lee Kang-chul, who will likely ride Son hard for the rest of the series. If the Wiz have a lead in the sixth inning or later, expect to see Son on the mound.

And the pitcher said he has been ready for this kind of workload since before the postseason began late last month.



"I tend to attack the strike zone, and I don't run up my pitch count that high," Son said. "So I felt fine after throwing two innings last night. And since I've been throwing so well, I have a feeling that I won't give up any runs. If I can maintain that mindset and keep pitching with confidence, I think good results will follow."

