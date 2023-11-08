(LEAD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead with more details; ADDS additional info from 3rd para)

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers of Seoul Metro, the operator of Seoul subway lines No. 1-8, will stage a two-day strike starting Thursday in protest of the company's manpower reduction plan, officials said Wednesday.

The labor union has threatened to take the collective action after the company announced a plan to reduce its workforce by 2,212, or 13.5 percent, by 2026 to overcome its chronic deficit and normalize management.

The labor and management of the company, run by the Seoul city government, held last-minute negotiations on the matter in the day, but failed to narrow differences, the officials of the labor union said.

The two sides have held rounds of talks since July on the downsizing plan.

"The management came up with some fresh proposals, but they've stuck to key plans regarding the manpower reduction, outsourcing safety-related jobs and the employment of retirees," an official said.

"The two-day strike is meant to call on the municipal government and the management to change their stance. We have the intention to have additional talks if they present new proposals," he added.

The labor union said excessive downsizing could directly lead to safety issues, but Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon dismissed the claim and vowed to improve the company's working patterns to boost efficiency.

Despite the envisioned strike, the workday subway operation rate is expected to be maintained at a range from 53.5 percent (Line 1) to 79.8 percent (Lines 5 to 8) under an existing labor-management agreement signed to minimize inconvenience to citizens.



view larger image Passengers move on a subway platform at a station in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)