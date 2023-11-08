(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10

(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 3, 9-11, additional photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers of Seoul Metro, the operator of Seoul subway lines No. 1-8, will stage a two-day strike starting Thursday in protest of the company's manpower reduction plan, officials said Wednesday.

The labor union has threatened to take the collective action after the company announced a plan to reduce its workforce by 2,212, or 13.5 percent, by 2026 to overcome its chronic deficit and normalize management.

The strike will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday in an effort to minimize inconvenience to people during the morning rush hour and continue through 6 p.m. Friday, according to labor union officials.

The labor and management of the company, run by the Seoul city government, held last-minute negotiations on the workforce reduction plan on Wednesday, but failed to narrow differences.

The two sides have held rounds of talks since July on the downsizing plan.



view larger image Officials of Seoul Metro hold a protest at the venue of labor-management negotiations on a workforce reduction plan in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"The management came up with some fresh proposals, but they've stuck to key plans regarding the manpower reduction, outsourcing safety-related jobs and the employment of retirees," an official said.

"The two-day strike is meant to call on the municipal government and the management to change their stance. We have the intention to have additional talks if they present new proposals," he added.

The labor union said excessive downsizing could directly lead to safety issues, but Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon dismissed the claim and vowed to improve the company's working patterns to boost efficiency.

Despite the envisioned strike, the workday subway operation rate is expected to be maintained at an average of 65.7 percent for Lines 1 to 4 and 79.8 percent for Lines 5-8 under a labor-management agreement.

The Seoul city government said it will implement an emergency transport scheme in close cooperation with local governments, police, bus companies and other relevant organizations to minimize possible disruptions.

It vowed to provide a full service during the morning rush hour, while the rate of operation during the evening rush hour will come to 87 percent.



view larger image Passengers move on a subway platform at a station in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)