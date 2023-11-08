Twins relievers deliver clutch performance after starter falters in Korean Series

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- For the LG Twins, the opening moments of Game 2 of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz on Wednesday looked rather dire.

Twins starter Choi Won-tae walked two of the first three batters he faced, and ended up getting charged with four runs on two hits and two free passes. Choi only retired one batter before handing the reins to the bullpen. The Twins were down 4-0 before they knew what had hit them.



view larger image LG Twins reliever You Young-chan pitches against the KT Wiz during the top of the sixth inning of Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

But that bullpen, with one pitcher after another pumping strike after strike, held the Wiz off the board over the final eight innings. And that allowed the lineup to pull off a stunning 5-4 victory at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.

The series that could easily have gone 2-0 in favor of the Wiz is now tied at 1-1, with Game 3 coming up Friday at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, south of Seoul, on Friday.

Before the game, Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb singled out Choi as the key player of this game, Youm needed a long outing from Choi, just as Game 1 starter Casey Kelly had given them 6 1/3 solid innings in a 3-2 loss.

The plan went awry before it even took off, with Choi getting the hook after one out in the first. It abruptly turned into a bullpen game for the Twins, but few could have predicted it would be such a successful one.

Yi Jung-yong, the first pitcher out of the pen, let two inherited runners score for a 4-0 Wiz lead. But Yi pitched around a couple of hits in the second to prevent further damage. A baserunning miscue by Cho Yong-ho, who was thrown out trying to stretch a double to a triple, also helped.



view larger image LG Twins reliever Ham Deok-ju pitches against the KT Wiz during the top of the eighth inning of Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Sidearmer Jung Woo-young worked a clean third and got one more out in the fourth before passing the baton to Kim Jin-sung. Kim issued a one-out walk to load the bases, before retiring the next two batters.

Baek Seung-hyeon looked a bit wobbly in the fifth, giving up a hit and a walk, before You Young-chan cleaned up the mess by striking out Moon Sang-chul to end another Wiz threat.

You went on to retire the next six batters in a row, as the Wiz's bats went completely cold.

By the time You finished the top of the seventh, the Twins had cut the deficit to 4-2, behind a single by Austin Dean in the third and a solo shot by Oh Ji-hwan in the sixth.

Then in the bottom seventh, Kim Hyun-soo's double made it a one-run game at 4-3.

After Ham Deok-ju pitched a perfect eighth inning, which included two strikeouts, his catcher Park Dong-won stepped up big with a go-ahead two-run bomb in the bottom eighth.



view larger image LG Twins reliever Yi Jung-yong pitches against the KT Wiz during the top of the second inning of Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

With the Twins nursing a 5-4 lead, closer Go Woo-suk was brought in to finish the superb job by the bullpen. Go was the scapegoat for the Twins on Tuesday night, when he allowed a tiebreaking double to Moon Sang-chul in the top ninth for a 3-2 loss. This time, Go struck out the first two batters before retiring Kim Sang-su on a groundout.

All told, the seven relievers combined to strike out 10 batters over the final 8 2/3 innings while allowing just six hits and two walks.

In contrast, the seemingly impenetrable bullpen of the Wiz finally cracked Wednesday. Son Dong-hyun was charged with his first earned run of the postseason in his seventh appearance, as his two-out walk in the seventh set the stage for Kim Hyun-soo's RBI double off the next pitcher, Park Yeong-hyun.

Park served up the big homer to Park Dong-won in the eighth.



view larger image LG Twins reliever Go Woo-suk pitches against the KT Wiz during the top of the ninth inning of Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)