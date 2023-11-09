U.S. 'always' tries to be prepared for Korean Peninsula contingencies: White House official

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The United States "always" tries to be prepared for possible contingencies on the Korean Peninsula, a White House official said Wednesday, amid concerns that instability in the Middle East and Russia's war in Ukraine would weaken America's policy focus in the Indo-Pacific.

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications, made the remarks, highlighting the U.S.' long-standing security commitment to South Korea.

"We always strive to be prepared for contingencies on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," Kirby told a press briefing.

"The president has devoted a lot more energy and effort and resources to making sure that we can meet our security commitments to the Republic of Korea, including additional training and exercise events, improving our intelligence collection capability off the peninsula, and of course, maintaining a very robust military force in the Indo-Pacific," he added.



The official also highlighted close security coordination between Seoul and Washington as he pointed to the upcoming separate talks between the two countries' top diplomats and between their defense chiefs in Seoul this month.

"We're in lockstep as you'll see this on hand as our defense and foreign ministers meet here shortly to make sure that that alliance remains ironclad," he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Seoul to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol, his counterpart, Park Jin, and National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is also set to visit Seoul for a set of talks, including the annual Security Consultative Meeting with his counterpart, Shin Won-sik.

Asked if the U.S. expects South Korea to play any role regarding the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group, Kirby said it is a "sovereign" decision for Seoul to make.

"They have to decide for themselves if they really feel there's a role for South Korean people in that conflict. They have been terrific friends and partners and allies in the region," he said.

"But even with the support to Ukraine as Ukraine battles for its independence, and again, those are decisions that the South Korean people, through their elected leadership, have to make, he added.

