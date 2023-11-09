SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 9.



Korean-language dailies

-- Household debt up 7 tln won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Man of principle' Cho Hee-dae nominated as chief justice (Kookmin Daily)

-- Supreme Court Chief nominee Cho Hee-dae 'man of principle' (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Mr. Principle' to lead judiciary (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Dogmatic 'large opposition' to seek impeachment, yellow envelope law, state audit (Segye Times)

-- 'Large opposition' falls behind on agenda, seeks to rock boat with number of seats (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ventures of innovative technology shield for nat'l security (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Conservative-leaning Cho Hee-dae nominated as Supreme court chief (Hankyoreh)

-- Electricity rates for only conglomerates hiked amid concerns over inflation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Don't-ask windfall tax'; Are conglomerates sitting ducks? (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Large opposition pushes ahead with 'strike promotional act' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Seoul announces plan to fight bedbugs (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist (Korea Herald)

-- Blinken's Seoul visit to focus mainly on NK-Russia cooperation (Korea Times)

