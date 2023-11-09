(LEAD) NHN Q3 net income down 62.7 pct on subsidiary sell-off, higher taxes

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit tumbled 62.7 percent due to losses from a sell-off of its subsidiary and an increase in corporate tax payments.

The company said in a regulatory filing that its net profit totaled 8 billion won (US$6.1 million) for the July-September period, down from 21.4 billion won from a year earlier.

Its operating profit for the three-month period rose 181.5 percent on-year to 23.4 billion won. Revenue increased 9.4 percent to 571.5 billion won.



The photo provided by the NHN Corp. shows its corporate logo.

NHN said its net profit went down despite an increase in sales as it suffered losses from disposing its subsidiary Cloudnexa, originally a U.S.-based cloud consulting firm that the company acquired in 2021, and higher corporate taxation.

NHN's sales went up largely thanks to robust growth of its payment and cloud businesses.

The payment and advertisement unit saw its revenue grow 16.8 percent on-year to 265.1 billion won, and the technology unit saw its revenue jump 33.8 percent to 95.4 billion won thanks to strong demand for cloud services and cloud management.

But sales from games dropped 4.9 percent to 110.2 billion won, and those from commerce retreated 8.4 percent to 60.7 billion won. Sales from its content business declined 1.9 percent to 50 billion won.

NHN CEO Chung U-jin said the company will work to strengthen its competitiveness in the flagship game business, noting it plans to launch 11 new games.

