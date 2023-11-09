Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

NCsoft Q3 net income down 75.8 pct to 44 bln won

08:33 November 09, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- NCsoft Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 44 billion won (US$33.6 million), down 75.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 16.5 billion won, down 88.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 30 percent to 423.1 billion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 25.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK