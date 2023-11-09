S. Korea, Britain hold working-level talks on Korea's UNSC seat preparations

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Britain have held a working-level meeting to help prepare Seoul for its role as a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC), the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The Tuesday meeting followed a similar dialogue that South Korea had with the United States in late October, as Seoul is set to begin a two-year term as a nonpermanent UNSC member in 2024-25.

At the meeting, the two sides exchanged opinions on peacekeeping and peace-building operations, as well as current issues in focus, including women, security, cybersecurity and climate change, the ministry said.

They also discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict and pending regional issues, including in the Middle East, Africa and North Korea.

Britain is one of the five permanent members of the UNSC.

South Korea won the UNSC nonpermanent member seat after garnering 180 votes from 192 member states at the U.N. General Assembly in New York in June.

It is the third time for South Korea to serve on the council as one of 10 nonpermanent members.

