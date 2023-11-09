Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #hacking attack #foreign ministry

Foreign ministry attacked by hacking incident in 2022; no sensitive data leaked

14:36 November 09, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Thursday around four gigabytes of data in its e-mail system was leaked due to a hacking attack last year.

"In January last year, (around four gigabytes) of data stored in our ministry's spam mail interception system was leaked due to a hacking attack via an unidentified hacking path," a ministry official said.

The official said no "secrets" were included in the leaked data, adding it experienced "practically no damage as most of the data was spam mails for personal e-mails."

The official remained cautious about confirming whether the attack was from China, citing challenges in specifying a country solely based on an IP address, as hackers can use multiple routes. An IP address is the online equivalent of a street address or a phone number.

Citing government sources, a local newspaper reported early Thursday that up to 4.5 gigabytes of e-mail in the ministry was leaked due to a hacking attack by Chinese authorities.

view larger image This undated file photo shows South Korea's foreign ministry building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

This undated file photo shows South Korea's foreign ministry building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK