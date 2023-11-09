Nat'l security advisers of S. Korea, U.S. agree to push for meeting with Japanese counterpart this year

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The national security advisers of South Korea and the United States agreed Thursday to push for a trilateral meeting with their Japanese counterpart before the end of the year, the South's presidential office said.

National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan, spoke by phone to discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as trilateral cooperation involving Japan, the presidential office said in a press release.

Cho and Sullivan agreed to push for a trilateral meeting with Japan's National Security Secretariat Secretary General Takeo Akiba before the end of the year, in line with an agreement reached by President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their Camp David summit in August.

Cho and Sullivan also agreed to work to hold the first session of the Next Generation Critical and Emerging Technologies Dialogue, which Yoon and Biden agreed to establish during their bilateral summit in April.

Yoon is scheduled to travel to San Francisco next week to attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Cho and Sullivan agreed to strengthen cooperation ahead of the APEC summit, the presidential office said.



view larger image This file photo provided by the presidential office shows National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong (L) and his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan, during a meeting in Tokyo on June 15, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

