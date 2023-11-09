Top regulator hints at extending stock short selling ban

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's financial regulator on Thursday hinted at extending a ban on stock short selling, saying he would "consider many issues" over a possible extension.
"I believe we will have to consider many issues if the current situation does not improve," Financial Services Commission (FSC) chief Kim Joo-hyun said when asked about the possible extension of the short selling ban during a parliamentary audit session.
Financial authorities began banning stock short selling from Monday, citing market volatility and illegal short selling practices adversely affecting market stability.
The measures are effective until the end of June next year.
