DP proposes impeachment motion for broadcasting watchdog chief

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) proposed an impeachment motion for South Korea's broadcasting watchdog chief, Lee Dong-kwan, at the National Assembly on Thursday over allegations the watchdog unfairly dismissed an executive from local broadcaster MBC.

The motion came after the DP decided to pursue the impeachment of Lee, the newly appointed chief of the Korea Communications Commission, in a general meeting of party lawmakers, according to Rep. Yoon Young-deok, the DP's floor spokesperson.

The DP also proposed a motion to impeach two prosecutors accused of various corruption allegations.



view larger image Lee Dong-kwan, the chief of the Korea Communications Commission, explains the commission's budget for the coming year at a standing committee meeting, in this file photo taken Nov. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

