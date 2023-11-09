Samsung's Lee visits South Pacific island for Expo bid

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong has visited a political event on a South Pacific island nation to gain the region's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, according to a photo posted on X, formerly Twitter, and local reports Thursday.

Lee had a meeting with Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Wednesday (local time) on the sidelines of the ongoing Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) held on Cook Islands, accompanied by South Korea's Oceans Minister Cho Seung-hwan.

PIF is the biggest regional political organization with 18 member states and territories.

In the meeting, the Samsung chief introduced "Samsung Solve for Tomorrow" program, his company's corporate social responsibility initiative on a global basis, to the Fijian leader and asked for Fiji's support for the Seoul government's bid to host the World Expo in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan in 2030.



view larger image Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong (L), Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (C) and South Korea's Oceans Minister Cho Seung-hwan pose for a photo after a meeting on Nov. 8, 2023, on Cook Islands in this photo posted on the X, formerly known as Twitter, account of Fiji's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

