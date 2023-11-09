Go to Contents
Lotte Chemical shifts to black in Q3

15:35 November 09, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 32.8 billion won (US$25 million), shifting from a loss of 31.1 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 28.1 billion, compared with a loss of 451.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 12.5 percent to 4.81 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 4.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
