Korea Investment Holdings Q3 net profit up 27.2 pct to 212.2 bln won

16:01 November 09, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Korea Investment Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 212.2 billion won (US$162 million), up 27.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 16.6 percent on-year to 212.6 billion won. Sales decreased 37.6 percent to 5.44 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 193.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
